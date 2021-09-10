ModernWNY 2021 Event Lineup

Drive Yourself MODern 2021

Self-Guided Driving Tour Ongoing

$25 PBN Members / $30 General Public

PBN’s Drive Yourself MODern is a 14-stop widespread self-guided driving tour which highlights some of the many fine examples of modern-era architecture throughout Western New York. From James H. Johnson and Tom Hamilton’s St. John the Baptist Church in Lockport to Pfohl, Roberts and Biggie’s City Court Building in Buffalo, experience a vast range of modern-era architectural styles.

A Modern Man: The Works of Robert T. Coles

Self-Guided Tour

Ongoing

$25 PBN Members / $30 General Public

Robert Traynham Coles is known for his focus on public buildings designed to serve their local communities. From the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, modeled after an African village, to the Brutalist-style Utica metro rail station, discover the work of the master architect in this self-guided tour of 22 Coles-designed sites in WNY. During September, get your Robert T. Coles travelogue and experience the mark that this pioneering African American architect left on our region.

The ABCs of Modernism Virtual Lecture

September 13 | 6:00PM – 8:00PM $10 Suggested Donation

On September 13, join Christiana Limniatis for the ABC’s of Modernism and learn why “B is for Brutalism”. This virtual lecture will expand on the terminology, key people, and key places of modernism and leave you sure of why exactly:

A is for asymmetrical

C is for cantilevered projections G is for Googie

J is for James H. Johnson N is for New Formalism O is for Organic houses

Delaware Acres Walking Tour

September 15 | 6:00PM – 8:00PM

$20 PBN Members / $25 General Public

$10 Delaware Acres Travelogue Add-On

Once touted by realtors for its property placements and moderate prices and considered to be the ideal location for suburban homes in the city, Delaware Acres (one of the original subdivision names for the neighborhood north of Delaware Park) is an area richly appreciated in Buffalo’s history. Join Preservation Buffalo Niagara on September 15 for this guided walking tour which will explore its beginning as a notable piece of Buffalo’s built landscape.

*Please be informed that social distancing policies will be in effect.