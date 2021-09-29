Marketplace: Future is Female

As a way to celebrate their grand opening, [Sweat] Society (learn more) is hosting an entrepreneurial pop-up market, featuring 26 locally owned female businesses. The fitness center has teamed up with Tolleywood Event Production and 716 Accents to host the event, which they are calling Future is Female.

“When women support each other in business we are inspiring future female entrepreneurs to empower and grow with each other,” said [Sweat] Society owner, Lex Chambers.

The market, scheduled for Saturday, October 2, will be held outdoors in the M&T Bank parking lot (Hertel/Parkside – directly behind the gym). The following venders will be participating at the event:

Szenin art, Beaded by kaitlin, Buffalo Balloon Co, Alpha Lit Buffalo, DLS Designs NY, Rooted Designs Art, Love Lake Valley, Cottage Bloom Candle Co, Espesal Designs, Bleached by Chelsea, Unsystematic C, Poppie Janes, J.Nicole Design co, We Daly Designs, Booty Beauty by Amelia, Mama Bakes Cookies, We are Balloon Party, Buffalo Airbrush Tan, Naem Botanicals, Lulanis Tables, Filled with Love, Elle James Decor

Along with the outdoor market, [Sweat] Society will be hosting a morning of free fitness classes, tours of the new facility, and an open gym special.

Future is Female

Market: 10am – 3pm

M&T Bank parking lot (Hertel/Parkside – directly behind the gym)

Open Gym Tours + Registration



Sign up for free classes is mandatory. You will not be able to take class unless you have signed up. Unlimited members who take a class on Saturday, October 2nd will receive an additional day added onto their month.

Click this link to book your class spot (choose the October 2 date). Classes must be booked via the mindbody app or the [Sweat] Society website.

Registration for open gym will begin on October 2nd

From noon – 3pm on Saturday [Sweat] Society will be giving open gym tours and offering an open gym special for $29.99 per month + a one time $10 key fob purchase for the first 100 members to sign up. Open gym will be open to members starting October 3rd.