Starlight Studio has struck up a beneficial relationship with one of the city’s most illustrious urban farm sanctuaries – Hickory Urban Sanctuary. I first wrote about this “sanctuary” back in 2017, when I stumbled across it on the city’s East Side. To this day, there is nothing that compares to this heavenly oasis.

When I initially wrote about the Hickory Urban Sanctuary, I was aware that owner Lara Buckley was going to be embarking upon some community-growing initiatives. It appears as if one relationship that she has established is with Starlight Studio – considered “a cooperative environment that supports adults with disabilities in their artistic development.”

Together, their relationship has blossomed throughout the growing months, as the art students have been immersed into a world that was not previously familiar to them. The world that I am referring to is that of the farm. During the course of the summer months, Lara created art alongside the students, sketching plants, chickens, etc. Ultimately, the students came to create something that extended beyond the boundaries of the sketches, by realizing their experiences to the absolute fullest.

“With Lara, the Starlight Artists created a sanctuary space that will be an audio visual experience to enter into. With a composed sound collage, lights and projections, things will feel pretty groovy. Andy, Kelly & Janet will be reciting poetry written and inspired on site; there will be live music, an art-making event, and refreshments! This experience will then be re-created in a new setting when it moves to the Starlight Gallery for the opening on October 1st!” – Starlight Studio

The community is invited to attend three different events, all pertaining to the Hickory Urban Sanctuary outings. Two of the events will take place at the Sanctuary (an experience unto itself), while the third will be hosted at Starlight Studio Art Gallery.

Magnified Observations: The Art of Wild

Friday, September 17, 2021

9:30am-12:30pm @ Hickory Urban Sanctuary

232 Pratt St. Buffalo, NY 14204

Poetry readings by Andy, Kelly, and Janet

Friday, September 24, 2021

6 pm @ Hickory Urban Sanctuary

232 Pratt St., Buffalo, NY 14204

MUSIC by Padmanabha/Strongmen Duo and Mutant Eros!​

Friday, October 1, 2021

6 pm—9 pm @ Starlight Studio Art Gallery

340 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201