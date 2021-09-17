Magic Bear Beer Cellar to open in Larkinville

As if Larkinville couldn’t get any better, there is exciting news of the opening of a craft beer bottle shop and tasting bar. Called Magic Bear Beer Cellar, the beer cellar will offer a curated selection of beverages, along with plenty of educational beer offerings, including classes, events, tastings, pairings, and opportunities to meet the brewers. Consider this officially “beer heaven” for beer geeks – a place where beer is king and queen, and court is always in session.

In his former life, owner, Craig Altobello dedicated himself to the hospitality industry, regionally as Director of Operations at Top Shelf Management overseeing (716) Food & Sport and The Draft Room. While he has worked in other markets, Altobello is especially excited about the WNY market, which he feels is prime for this sort of undertaking.

“One of the most exciting aspects of the hospitality industry in the past 10 years for me has been the recent craft beer boom,” said Altobello. “Trying new styles and learning about brewing and the history of beer is fascinating to me. I believe beer takes a back seat to no beverage and more people should experience and celebrate the fantastic new beer we are seeing as well as the traditional styles that provided their foundation. With Magic Bear Beer Cellar, I am returning to my roots in teaching, combining it with my passion for beer and hospitality to provide a sophisticated yet approachable experience to elevate and educate others on the amazing world of beer.”

Altobello noted that he felt that Larkinville was the perfect spot for his new venture, considering all of the recent advancements and opportunities at Millrace Commons, future home to Magic Bear Beer Cellar.

“We are so thrilled about the addition of Magic Bear Beer Cellar to our Millrace Commons building and to the growing entrepreneurial retail community in the Larkin District,” said Larkin Development Group’s Kayla Zemsky. “Magic Bear builds on the history of breweries in the Hydraulics District that has existed since the 1800s and adds a new neighborhood beer destination and welcoming hospitality experience for all those living, working and visiting Larkinville.”

Along with an ever-flowing supply of beer, Magic Bear Beer Cellar will also sell wine, ciders, seltzers, meads, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as snacks that include shareable charcuterie and cheese boards.

This is another big win for Larkinville, which continues to impress with its developments, food and drink offerings, and unique placemaking aesthetics and social pastimes. Larkin Square has become an anchor, with a wide range of event offerings. That anchor has now afforded the district to moor plenty of ships, as the economic tides continue to rise.

Magic Bear Beer Cellar | Millrace Commons | 799 Seneca Street in Buffalo

Larkin Development Group is the developer of Millrace Commons working with Schneider Architectural Services, Taylor the Builder, and The Pike Company on design and construction. Pyramid Brokerage provided assistance with leasing the space.

Learn more at www.magicbearbeer.com, follow the business on Facebook and Instagram @magicbearbeer or visit them at the Millrace Commons in Larkinville – 799 Seneca Street, Buffalo NY in late 2021.

For more information about Larkin Development Group and Millrace Commons, visit www.larkindg.com.