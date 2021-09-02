Local Matters Guide, September 2021

It’s starting to feel like fall in WNY, and hands down, it’s my favorite season – bring me all the black leggings, boots, chunky knits, and layers.

Personally, I would categorize myself somewhere in the “sweater-weather” camp, although not full “Pumpkin Spice.” I love everything about the autumn aesthetic, the weather, décor, colorful foliage, the smell of the air, as well as all the delicious seasonal food and beverages.

In fact, here at Buffalo Rising, we are deep into planning our large annual Halloween event, The Witches Ball, which will be held this year on Saturday, October 30 at Statler City. So, no surprise, we get super excited when September 1st rolls around!

Also, with the change of season comes the return of professional sports, and we all live for pizza, wings, and sports gear – which means wearing our Buffalove with pride.

This month, we’ve gathered some WNY businesses in the Local Matters Guide below to help you have the best, most “Buffalo,” fall experience!

So check them out, and let us know some of your favorite WNY fall activities.

Embrace all things fall at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards this season.

Becker Farms hosts the ultimate picturesque and quintessential fall experience, from pumpkins to cider, apple picking, seasonal brunches, wine tasting, and more.

Get out and explore Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards and their expansive offering of weekly activities. Visit the petting zoo, play ground, farm market and bakery! The brewpub continues to be open Thursday-Sunday for wine beer tasting and food. Thirsty Thursday continues from 4:00 – 8:00 pm which includes two Glasses of wine and whole pizza for $27.

U-Pick Fruit. It’s officially apple season! Starting September 4th tickets are required Saturday and Sunday through October including Labor Day and Columbus Day. Admission is free Monday-Friday.

Fall Fun on the Farm: Saturday + Sunday this fall! Tickets include, Apples or Pumpkins – 4qts of apples or a Pumpkin Voucher that includes a $5 credit towards a pumpkin of your choice | Live Music | Parking | Access to the Country Market, Beer Garden, Brew Pub, and grounds | Playground | Farm Animal Exhibits | New Mega Slide | Goat Races 12pm, 2pm, 4pm | Pedal Carts and Tricycle Track | Corn Maze | Rope Maze | Becker Mountain Sling Shots | Big Hay Bales | Jumping Pillow | Jungle Gym | Plus, Access to Beautifully landscaped grounds and 340 private acres countryside

Pricing Starts at $9 per child, $10 per Senior, and $13 per adult and varies on the date. Tickets are non refundable. Rain or shine. Every weekend enjoy Chicken BBQ, Live Music, Apple Picking, Fresh hand rolled donuts and more! To purchase your weekend tickets click here.

Food and Concessions. Pre-order is available to guarantee your favorite Becker Farms Concessions. Avoid waiting in lines and potential sell outs of the items you love. All orders will be conveniently wrapped to go to enjoy anywhere on the farm. Seating is scattered throughout 340 acres. Bring your own chairs or blankets and plan to stay for the day. Fall views don’t get any better than this!

Also, their QR Code menu can be scanned anywhere on the grounds. This convenient way to order will keep you from waiting in line, as we will let you know when it’s ready for pick up!

3724 Quaker Rd., Gasport, NY 14067 | 716-772-2211

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Coles Custom Hats is a social-based company to watch. They create or restyle new and vintage items to create a modern or custom look.

We spoke briefly to founder/creator, Nicole, a Native American woman and local Buffalonian, “as it became more clear that there was no end in sight to this pandemic, I wanted to both stay busy and also spice up my wardrobe. I started scouring both local and online shops for unique patches to hand-stitch onto baseball caps! After friends started asking for their own hats, I wanted to branch out to other garments and share unique pieces.”

She adds, “Buffalonians love their city unlike anyone else, so as my hobby became a business, I tailored my designs to something I knew everyone could enjoy wearing: Buffalo Gear. So now I proudly offer individualized merch that you won’t find anywhere else, and of course I continue to take custom orders in any other category as well. I’m so grateful for the support Coles Custom Hats has received and the way I get to create for this city!”

Check out their one-of-a-kind creations on IG. They will work with you to create unique wearables you will be proud to model on and off-line!

Instagram | @colescustomhats

Vintage Remix is another social-based, IG and pop-up shop located in the Queen City. Follow Vintage Remix 716 to find or reconnect with nostalgic items from the past. When you shop Vintage Remix 716 you are shopping nostalgia and sustainability. This Buffalo-based, woman-owned business focuses on all things Buffalo (GO BILLS) and all of the “feel-good” brands of the 80s-Y2K eras (e.g., Harley, NASCAR, Looney Tunes).

If you’re seeking a curated vintage and up-cycled shopping experience that has A LOT of fun this is the account to follow!

Instagram | @vintage_remix_716

Shop Craft

We love Buffalo businesses, especially businesses that work hard to elevate small artists and makers.

The team at Shop Craft has created a gallery and shop that exclusively features Buffalo artists, “crafting a community of handmade and eco-conscious artisans for a unique and meaningful shopping experience.”

Located in the heart of the Elmwood Village, they have curated a selection of artisans that produce a wide variety of handmade gifts and art, including unique items for yourself, your home, as well as one of a kind gifts. Browse their gallery in person or online, wherever you are most comfortable. They also offer online order, pick-up, and shipping.

Click here to learn more about their team of Buffalo artists.

773 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

716-882-0306

Website | Facebook | Instagram