Keybank’s 30th Annual ‘Neighbors Make the Difference Day’

Today is the day that KeyBank is leading by example. Since 1991, countless Keybank employees throughout the nation have taken a day off to participate in the annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day®. It just so happens that 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of this incredible volunteer-driven effort.

Neighbors Make the Difference Day launched in 1991, with a group of KeyBank employees in Alaska who volunteered for service projects.

Per usual, numerous WNY KeyBank employees are spending the day away from their desks, and out in the community interacting with various community organizations and service projects in the region. As a way to encourage their ‘teammates’ to volunteer, KeyBank offers their employees paid time off to participate in this day of service. So if you happen to stop by a KeyBank location today, and you find that it’s closed*, it’s due to staff-members taking a “day off” to volunteer on projects that include:

Buddy’s Rescue – 818 Ellicott Street – Buffalo, NY 14203

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens – 2655 South Park Avenue – Buffalo, NY 14218

Historical Society of Dunkirk – 513 Washington Avenue – Dunkirk, NY 14048

Locks Heritage District – One Locks Plaza – Lockport, NY 14094

MACC Center – 3669 Southwestern Blvd. – Orchard Park, NY 14127

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center – 825 Depot Avenue West – Niagara Falls, NY 14305

St. John De LaSalle Community Care – 8477 Buffalo Avenue – Niagara Falls, NY 14132

The Service Collaborative – Beds for Buffalo Project – 298 Northampton Street – Buffalo, NY 14208

“Corporate citizenship matters; it matters for our communities, for our clients, and for our colleagues,” said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President. “It’s why hundreds of KeyBank teammates will come together on Neighbors Make the Difference Day. Our purpose is to help the communities we serve thrive. All of us at KeyBank take great pride in taking responsibility for the well-being of our communities.”

As KeyBank takes the lead in coordinating volunteer efforts today, the practice should serve as a reminder for other businesses (big and small) to participate in similar efforts. This is an invaluable team-building exercise that not only engages employees, it serves to better the communities where they live.

For more information about KeyBank’s commitment to creating stronger communities, click here.

*Many of the bank’s branches will close at noon on September 14th to accommodate teammates who are volunteering; customers will have access to ATMs, as well as online and mobile banking.