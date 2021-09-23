Kelsey Grammer pays a visit to Dash’s Market to promote two releases from Faith American Brewing Company

If you’re wondering what all of the buzz was about at Dash’s Market on Hertel, earlier today, it was due to an auspicious visit by the one and only Kelsey Grammer. The actor, producer, and writer, best known for portraying the character of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the show Cheers, was in town promoting a couple of new beer releases, brewed at Faith American Brewing Company, which he founded in 2015.

For years, Grammer had dreamed that he would one day play a different type of role – one that would see him invest in the Catskills, which is where he spent a good part of his youth. The opening of the Faith American brewery was his way of giving back to his “happy place.”

Grammer describes his dream “of returning this land and even this region to prosperity, a dream that commerce could restore this magnificent corner of the world to a thriving and vital place in America’s economy that gave birth to the idea of a brewery. It is our hope is that Faith will create and sell beautiful beers of all varieties.”

While in town, Grammer was busy promoting the following two beers :

Faith American Ale, which is described as “beer that tastes like beer, with character and a hoppy flavor that does not overwhelm.”

Calico Man IPA, which is a salute to the spirit of “The Calico Indians,” farmers in the 1800’s who wore disguises of Calico, a new material imported from India, to resist a corrupt system of rent for land they worked, and to honor their place in the enduring fight for Freedom.

During his visit to Dash’s, Grammer was busy signing 4-packs of beer as part of the promotion. Photographer Rick Warne (Rick Warne Photography) was on hand to snap a few shots of the actor (and entrepreneur).

“We applaud Kelsey for his commitment to the American spirit and respecting the blessing of our great land through his recent endeavor Faith American Brewing LLC.,” said Joe Dash, CEO of Dash’s Market. “We welcome friends and neighbors to come out and experience these unique IPA beers at our Hertel Avenue store.”