For anybody that cares, or is concerned, about the plight of insects on this planet, such as bees and butterflies, there is a new event called Insectageddon-Buffalo in the works. The event is made possible thanks to the following hosts and participants, who are making a commitment to this planet: The Land Conservancy, The Riverline, the Buffalo Museum of Science, Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm, Just Buffalo Literary Center, the Old First Ward Community Center, and local artists.

Buffalo’s Riverline is a member of the High Line Network – a group that is dedicated to creating nature walks (equitable spaces) that branch out into their host communities. The Insectageddon-Buffalo event is inspired by artist Cecilia Vicuña and culminates with the High Line’s month-long horticulture celebration, Celebrating Insects on the High Line.

The Riverline, the Land Conservancy’s planned nature trail and greenway in Buffalo, is a member of the High Line Network.

Insectageddon-Buffalo is a day dedicated to insects. Held at Father Conway Park on Saturday, September 25, the free event will coincide with site-specific programming at partner sites around the world. In Buffalo, the activities will include:

Artmaking for kids of all ages with local artists Chris Kameck, MJ Myers, and Jan Dylewski

Youth poetry reading presented by Just Buffalo

Butterfly release presented by Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm (weather permitting)

Live insect demonstrations presented by the Buffalo Museum of Science (guests can meet cool bugs like hissing cockroaches)

Brief lecture by entomologist Dr. Wayne Gall, on the importance of insects

An exhibition of insect art created by students at the Valley Community Association

“Insects play a hugely significant role on our planet,” said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy’s Executive Director. “They are a crucial part of the food web on which all species—including our own—rely. They are also amazing pollinators. Without them, life as we know it on Earth would cease. We’re thrilled to be part of the High Line Network’s efforts to raise awareness here in Buffalo about this fascinating and often adorable part of mother nature.”

Door prizes:

The first five people to arrive on September 25 th will take home a native plant thanks to Dave O’Donnell at Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm.

The first twelve to register online will receive a rare treat at Insectageddon: chocolate-covered crickets to eat. They must also attend in person to collect their treats.

This is a super family-friendly event that intends to inspire both young and old.

Insects tend to get a bad rap, which is unfortunate, because we need them in our lives. The time has come to appreciate them, instead of continuing to eradicate them. We can start by celebrating them at Insectageddon-Buffalo.

Insectageddon-Buffalo

Where: Father Conway Park, 325 Ohio St., Buffalo, NY 14204

When: Saturday, September 25th, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ET

This event is free and open to the public, but you must register in advance at WNYLC.ORG. The event will take place rain or shine except in the event of severe inclement weather. You may also register the day of the event. During the event, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests are encouraged to follow CDC masking and social distancing guidelines.

Learn more about the High Line Network’s efforts here.