Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Inaugural ‘Full Throttle’ Custom Car and Bike Show at the Powerhouse

0 Comments

One of the first big events at the Powerhouse is coming on line. On Saturday, October 2, classic/custom car and motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to attend the inaugural Full Throttle auto show, hosted by Buffalo Motorama Group/HBHF, with guest host Stevie Johnson (former Buffalo Bills player). 

We first paid a visit to the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park this past April (see here), and were blown away at the progress that had been made at the former Local Color site, as well as preservation/modification of the sensational building/venue (located at 140 Lee Street). Needless to say, we have been patiently awaiting the arrival of these types of public access shows.

This particular attraction will feature hundreds of coveted cars and bikes, both indoors and outdoors. This is exactly what the Powerhouse was made for – the display of rare and original muscle cars, high end exotics, motorcycles, customs, tuners, race cars, and iconic TV cars.

To learn more about Buffalo’s newest premier auto show, visit www.fullthrottlecarshow.com, and www.facebook.com/fullthrottlecbuffalo.

Buffalo Motorama Group / HBHF presents…

Full Throttle at the Powerhouse

Saturday October 2, 2021

9am-5pm

Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park – 140 Lee St in Buffalo

Photo by Milivoj Kuhar

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments