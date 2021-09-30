Inaugural ‘Full Throttle’ Custom Car and Bike Show at the Powerhouse

One of the first big events at the Powerhouse is coming on line. On Saturday, October 2, classic/custom car and motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to attend the inaugural Full Throttle auto show, hosted by Buffalo Motorama Group/HBHF, with guest host Stevie Johnson (former Buffalo Bills player).

We first paid a visit to the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park this past April (see here), and were blown away at the progress that had been made at the former Local Color site, as well as preservation/modification of the sensational building/venue (located at 140 Lee Street). Needless to say, we have been patiently awaiting the arrival of these types of public access shows.

This particular attraction will feature hundreds of coveted cars and bikes, both indoors and outdoors. This is exactly what the Powerhouse was made for – the display of rare and original muscle cars, high end exotics, motorcycles, customs, tuners, race cars, and iconic TV cars.

To learn more about Buffalo’s newest premier auto show, visit www.fullthrottlecarshow.com, and www.facebook.com/fullthrottlecbuffalo.

Buffalo Motorama Group / HBHF presents…

Full Throttle at the Powerhouse

Saturday October 2, 2021

9am-5pm



Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park – 140 Lee St in Buffalo

Photo by Milivoj Kuhar