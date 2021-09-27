Harvesting Health 2021 – BNMC’s Inaugural Food As Medicine Symposium

At this stage in the game, it’s crystal clear that the nation’s ill-health is derived mainly from poor eating habits. Quick, cheap, and addicting fast foods are fueling “America on the go.” We’ve gone from a society that relies upon farms and markets, to quick fill-ups at McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, etc. A two-burger meal will only set customers back a couple of bucks, which is frightening when you think about how insanely cheap the meal offers are. Throw in some fries and a soda, and you’ve got a very real recipe for disaster.

Now that we are seeing clearly, the adverse effects of eating so poorly, there are mounting efforts to combat the unwieldy epidemic. Farmers markets are all the rage, but mostly in more affluent communities. High schools are planting community gardens and sourcing more ingredients from local farms, but it’s still a drop in the bucket.

Unfortunately, poor diet choices have not only led to obesity-related illnesses, they have also led to quick-fix pharmaceutical solutions instead of trusted therapeutic solutions such as daily exercise. These factors contribute to the perfect storm – a nightmare of a storm that has been brewing for generations.

For those who are concerned about the plight of the American diet, you are invited to virtually attend Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus’s inaugural Food As Medicine Symposium, which will take a look at regional and national Food As Medicine interventions.

National speakers will highlight the three decades of research, policy, and advocacy efforts in building federal support for these highly effective programs. An interactive Farm to Fork cooking demonstration will be featured.

Sessions will feature national and local panelists discussing the importance of clinical-community partnerships, the success of existing programs, the transformation of the current medical school curriculum, and why food equity must be built into these programs.

Joint keynote

The Critical Role of Research and Advocacy: From Practice to Policy will feature David Waters, CEO at Community Servings in Boston, Massachusetts, and Karen Pearl, President, and CEO at God’s Love We Deliver in New York City. From delivering thousands of Medically Tailored Meals to publishing research to advocating for policy changes at the state and federal level, David and Karen are driving support for the national Food as Medicine movement. They were part of a group of activists who founded the Food Is Medicine Coalition, an association of nonprofit medically tailored food and nutrition service providers focusing efforts on policy, research, and capacity building nationwide.

Harvesting Health 2021 – BNMC’s Inaugural Food As Medicine Symposium

Virtual, Free Event Saturday, October 16th, 2021

8:30am-4:30pm EST

Networking Event to follow featuring local food at Company B Tasting Room and Market, 1250 Niagara Street

5 pm-7 pm EST

Get connected: Additional information, and/or register here

Lead image: Photo by Obi Onyeador