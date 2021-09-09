It’s still a great time to be outdoors, as cooler weather starts to roll in. Fall is the perfect time to enjoy family-friendly events such as harvest festivals (when you can find them).

Each year, the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village (BNHV) hosts a harvest festival that features numerous “throwback” events and activities that demonstrate 19th century trades and traditions, such as blacksmithing, fiber arts, harvest recipes, food preservation techniques, and woodworking.

Demonstrations include:

Making cider using a 19th century cider press

Creating corn husk dolls and dried apple rings

If locally made autumn treats – such as roasted corn, caramel apples, and cider – sound good to you, then you won’t want to miss out on this wholesome Western New York Festival. Not to mention the numerous preservation success stories that can be found within the village (learn more).

Tour the Heritage Farmstead and talk to Historic Interpreters. And don’t forget to attend the following events:

Pie Eating Contests (held at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM)

Corn Shucking Contests (held at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM)

Hayrides (held throughout the event for an additional fee)

Learn about all of the various guilds that are found at the Village, during your visit. Also be sure to ask about the fascinating story of the BNHV’s Hog Island sheep!

Harvest Festival @ Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Saturday, September 25, 2021

10 am to 4 pm

Tickets & Information are available at BNHV.org.

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village | 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road | Amherst, NY 14228 | 716-689-1440

Get connected: BNHV is also home to a beekeepers guild, a heritage brewers guild, a lace guild, a musicians guild, a quilt guild, a Victorian Dance Society, a weavers guild, and a woodwrights guild. Please click here to join a guild and begin engaging in the preservation of 19th century craft and heritage knowledge.