Good Look: Millrace Commons

Larkin Development Group’s Millrace Commons is a significant addition to the Larkin District. The five-story building at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets includes 70 apartments and 13,000 square feet of retail space. It is the largest ground-up residential project in the neighborhood.
Occupancy started last month. Schneider Architectural Services designed the building.
Apartments include studio, one and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 582 to 1,239 square feet. Residential amenities include onsite parking, fire pits, grills, roof deck, fitness center, dog park and indoor bike storage. All apartments include washers and dryers and walk-in closets.
The project includes an outdoor pool, the first since the city’s apartment boom started 20 years ago.
A future phase along Hydraulic Street may include office space and will link to the building via a one-story connector (above).
