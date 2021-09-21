Forge Buffalo to Host Q&A About Tech, Talent & Start-Ups in the 716

Buffalo’s startup and tech community are buzzing with growth and activity. And growth equals greater opportunities for job seekers looking to forge their path and find their role in a startup career!

If you want to learn more about what these high-growth companies have to offer, how you can fill one of the many career opportunities ranging from sales executives to marketing professionals to office admins and more, join Forge Buffalo and their partners at Viaduct on Thursday, September 30, from 5:30-7:30 pm, at the Aleron Patio at 500 Pearl Street for a discussion on tech, talent and startups in the 716!

Representatives from some of Buffalo’s hottest startups and innovative tech companies will discuss what it means to work for a startup/tech company, startup culture, how startup and tech careers differ from the typical corporate careers and what hiring managers look for in candidates.

The panel includes speakers from across a variety of industries:

Christian Gaddis, Senior Marketing Manager, Forge Buffalo

Nicholas Kosinski, Director – US East, Odoo

Stephanie Ubaldini, Director of Sales and Service, Jerry

Event Details:

Date: September 30, 2021

Time: 5:30pm-7:30pm Panel Discussion: 5:30pm-6:15pm Networking Happy Hour: 6:15pm-7pm

Location: Aleron, 500 Pearl st. Suite 80, Buffalo, NY 14202 (Staff will guide you to the patio), Street Parking available

Refreshments will be served.

Whether you are seeking employment in an exciting, new startup or have questions about getting your startup off the ground, this is great opportunity to hear what executives have to say, network and get all of your questions answered!

The brainchild of 43North and Viaduct, Forge Buffalo, is an online hub dedicated to connecting talent in the 716 with the region’s fastest-growing startups, most innovative tech companies, and emerging businesses. A resource for Buffalo’s startup and tech ecosystem, Forge allows companies to search its database of candidates to find the perfect fit for their company and provides its community members with updates on the latest opportunities, resources and information to help them find their role in the startup world. Interested in more information about Forge Buffalo? Visit ForgeBuffalo.com.