Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Feed More for $40 – An Upcycled Art Show to Benefit FeedMore WNY

0 Comments

What do you get when you mix artwork with a good cause? That’s a question that should be posed to artist Barbara Baird, whose new upcycled exhibition at Pine Apple Company fulfills her need to “do something personal about the pandemic.”

In 2020 I wanted to do something personal about the pandemic. I decided to have an art show, charge $40 per painting, and give ALL the proceeds to FeedMore WNY,” said Baird. “I have been painting on used expanded polystyrene foam (EPS) containers for 5 years.  I paint on the expanded EPS containers, cut them into EPD ’tiles,’ and create small mosaic paintings.  The EPS in all the paintings once contained food.  My work is about creating beauty out of garbage. I will have over 100 of my EPS paintings at Pine Apple Company (PACo) at 65 Allen Street for the month of October, with the opening being on October 1st (5pm – 9pm). The artist/owners of PACo are also giving up their commission, so 100% of sales will go to FeedMore. The sales will be cash and carry, so my goal is to have empty gallery walls by the end of October.”

Get connected: barbarabairdstudio.com

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments