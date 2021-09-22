Electrify Buffalo coincides with National Drive Electric Week

When it comes to driving electric vehicles, the US is building momentum, but has a long way to go when compared to countries such as Norway, which is leading the way.

According to Pew Research Center, “7% of U.S. adults said they currently have an electric or hybrid vehicle, and 39% said they were very or somewhat likely to seriously consider buying an electric vehicle the next time they’re in the market for new wheels.”

As a way to boost electric car sales in the WNY region, Erie County is encouraging residents to test drive some eco vehicles as part of National Drive Electric Week 2021 (September 25 to October 3).

“Electric Drive week overlaps with Climate Week, and that is no coincidence. Electric Vehicles are part of the solution as we work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Bonnie Lawrence, Deputy Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning.

Electric Drive week kicks off with Electrify Buffalo, a community ride-around event that will be hosted by (and at) the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The free event, sponsored by National Grid, will be held on Saturday, September 25 in the parking lot at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Innovation Center, located at 589 Ellicott Street. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will be able to take the electric cars for a spin, while experiencing a number of demonstrations pertaining to the advancements of electric backhoes, e-bikes, and scooters. There will also be food trucks, raffles, and a kids’ zone. More information, including event registration, is available here.

“Sustainability is at the heart of the work that we do here on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus,” said Matt Enstice, President and CEO of the BNMC. “We were the first site in Western New York to install vehicle charging capability, and we continue to add to and upgrade our sustainable infrastructure. We are delighted to host events that highlight the both the importance and growth of technology in the field.”

“Events such as Electrify Buffalo are natural fits for National Grid because we offer several programs, including electric vehicle programs that are for customers who can save up to 100 percent of the costs related to infrastructure installations, like the ones at the medical campus and so many across western New York; we also offer services for those with electric fleets,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “The event also nicely aligns with National Grid’s Project C initiative, National Grid’s community commitment designed to accomplish many goals, including connecting our communities to clean and sustainable energy, and delivering a resilient, clean energy future.”

Lead image: Charging stations at Millrace Commons in Larkinville