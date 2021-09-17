Drawing Through Reality: A Solo Show of Drawings @ Revolution Gallery

During the pandemic, there was no slowing down for Revolution Gallery. Craig and Maria did not skip a beat. Instead, they beat the drum louder and louder, with dramatic window installations, live FB/IG showings, curbside pickup (cheese and wine pairings), and the sensational monthly Retro Rewind with DJ Dr. Wisz (virtual, and eventually live).

The result has been a rallying cry from the public, who have come to support the gallery in ways that are crystal clear to see.

“Revolution Gallery has always appreciated and are grateful for anyone who has ever walked through our doors. But this past year, we are truly moved for the outpouring of support, and we continue to value each one of you who keeps our gallery here in our city.”

Revolution Gallery’s newest exhibition – Drawing Through Reality: A Solo Show of Drawings – is by artist Arabella Proffer (opening reception Friday, September 17 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, with music provided by DJ Donut.)

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, and unable to paint anymore, Proffer found herself sitting at home, immersed in watching the show Real Housewives. As she watched, she picked up pencils and began to sketch – not of the housewives, but of images of alter-personalities that popped into her head. The result is a series of new works that Proffer is excited to show… in person.

Little portraits, faces of women in outrageous prints and clothes, emerged while Arabella was re-learning to use a pen.

“Creating these drawings would become her solo show at Revolution Gallery – Drawing Through Reality. An exhibit of intense emotions that surround this body of artwork: and we — as a gallery, artistic peers, and supportive friends — are looking forward to sharing all she has created.” – Craig and Maria

“I’m a painter, troublemaker, terminally ill with cancer, and part-time record label chick. My work has been called everything from Surrealism to Biomorphism to Magical Realism. Did I mention I have a bionic right leg?