Done Deal: 681 Fillmore

A two-story commercial building at 681 Fillmore has a new owner. P&M 681, LLC, registered to an East Amherst address, purchased the building yesterday for $100,000. The two-story building contains 19,680 sq.ft. of retail and storage space and last sold in 2014 for $30,000.
The new owner’s plans are unknown but the building has gobs of potential if previous ‘renovations’ to the cornice and storefronts are reversed and the sidewalk isn’t used as a parking lot. The property is close to two recently-announced renovation projects include façade work at 657 Fillmore and Buffalo Brewing’s plans to redevelop and relocate to 662 Fillmore.