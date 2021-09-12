Done Deal: 500 Block Love

Adjoined buildings at 523 Main Street and 500 Washington Street were sold Friday for $700,000. 523 Main St/500Washington St LLC purchased the buildings from Roger J. Trettel’s New 500 Block LLC. The buyer is registered to the Niagara Street address of BuffaLove Development. The two buildings include 10,185 sq.ft. of space.

Tretter purchased the buildings in 2013 and redeveloped them along with two other buildings he bought on the block for office and retail use. They were among the first buildings brought back to life on the strategically important 500 block which had been suffering from vacancies and lack of investment. Today, the north end of the block is a mix of restaurants, offices, and residences. There’s more work to do including reuse of a long-vacant Burger King at Main and Mohawk and a large surface parking lot behind it.