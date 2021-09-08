Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Demo Watch: 380 Niagara Street

Benderson Development is seeking a Preservation Board recommendation on plans to demolish a former auto repair shop at 380 Niagara Street.  The former Monroe Muffler and Goodyear Auto Service Center was built in 1989 and contains 6,240 sq.ft. of space.

In April, Benderson sought approvals to construct a Tim Horton’s café with drive-through for the site. The 1,600 square foot restaurant would occupy the half-acre property that stretches to Seventh Street. Queuing for approximately 21 cars was shown.

The Zoning Board of Approval denied a Variance for excessive setbacks from Niagara and Seventh streets.  Variances for façade transparency along Seventh Street and excessive signage were approved.  According to Benderson’s submittal to the Preservation Board, the Office of Strategic Planning granted approval to construct the Tim Horton’s on June 23, 2021 and “the new building meets the objectives of the Green Code.”

