Construction Watch: Canalside Parking Lots

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has another “project” underway. If you consider parking lot improvements a project. Work has started on upgrades to two parking lots owned by the NYS Department of Transportation located along Perry Boulevard under the Skyway on/off ramps.

The Parking Lots consist of 1.46 acres of space. The southern most parking lot is bounded by Perry Boulevard to the north, Pearl Street to the east, and Buffalo Municipal Housing parking along the south and west boundaries. The second lot is located north of Perry Boulevard with an east boundary of Pearl Street and a north boundary of Lower Terrace. The two existing open-air parking lots are beneath the Skyway and have functional limitations due to the Skyway piers within the site. The current surface of the lots is a combination of asphalt and crushed stone.

The current gravel lots will be re-surfaced with asphaltic pavement and site drainage will be improved. The lots will be striped to maximize parking utilization. The edge of the parking lots will also be improved with a black aluminum picket style fence, landscaping and seating areas along the sidewalk. The adjacent sidewalks will be replaced to provide a uniform and accessible path for pedestrians. Lighting will be added within the parking lots. New pay stations will be installed with wireless access control.

The public lot (Parcel T3) will continue to be accessible from Pearl Street and Perry Boulevard. The private parking lot (Parcel C2) will also provide a secure area for back of house storage to the Canalside operator. The area will be surrounded by the six-foot black aluminum picket fence gate access and will be able to hold up to four storage containers. These storage containers are currently located within the North Aud Block development site.

LiRo Engineers and TWLA Landscape Architects designed the $1.2 million project. Scott Lawn Yard Inc. is contractor.