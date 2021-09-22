Coming Soon: Opening of Como Lake Dog Park

During a recent nature hike along the Cayuga Creek Nature Trail, I came across the future Como Lake Dog Park. At the time, the Lancaster Unleashed, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, in partnership with the Erie County Department of Parks, was looking for a presenting sponsor for the Bark Park, which has now come in the form of Cellino Plumbing & HVAC.

Thanks to the significant financial and in kind boost from Cellino Plumbing & HVAC, the Bark Park has announced that a Grand Opening is officially set for Saturday, October 9.

All total, the sole Presenting Sponsor package includes:

Installing approximately $25,000 worth of drainage in the dog park

Purchasing and installing a dog wash station ($2,000+)

Donating $5,000 to be used for future expenses

“We are so grateful to all of our supporters, both businesses and individuals,” said Mary C. St. Mary, President of Lancaster Unleashed. “This truly has been a community effort, with too many people to mention at the risk of leaving someone out. However, Luke Cellino and Cellino Plumbing has truly stepped up to support our effort.”

The opening of the Como Lake Bark Park is the culmination of 6 years of planning, fundraising, and hard work. The Presenting Sponsorship was key to seeing the project wrap up, seeing that it encompassed many of the key elements needed to ensure that the park would be successful in the eyes of dog owners, and their four-legged friends.

“Cellino Plumbing & HVAC is grateful to be in apposition to be able to give back to the community. Having been raised in Lancaster with dogs, I feel the Bark Park will be a great asset to fellow dog lovers and the community as a whole,” said Lucas Cellino, President of Cellino Plumbing & HVAC.

For additional information about the Grand Opening, follow Lancaster Unleashed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.