Celebrate Autumn With The Great Pumpkin Farm

As the warm weather of summer wanes into the crisp weather of autumn, there are certain traditions that we all anticipate: the kids go back to school, The Bills start playing, we break out our favorite hoodie to wear, and get ready for Halloween.

Personally, I love the cooler weather. One tradition that we have started a couple years ago is a visit to The Great Pumpkin Farm. Celebrating their 26th year and opening September 18 and running through October 31st, The Great Pumpkin Farm has everything you need to celebrate your love of autumn and Halloween.

The Great Pumpkin Farm offers a HUGE variety of pumpkins to suit all of your fall needs. Whether you are looking for a pumpkin to carve, pie pumpkins or decorative pumpkins and gourds, you’ll find everything you need to celebrate the fall and Halloween! In addition to the HUGE variety of pumpkins you can get a lot of decorative items including corn stalks, hay bales, Indian corn and mums.

2020 Pricing:

PUMPKINS – $.50 lb

PIE PUMPKINS – Orange or White – $.60 lb / Minimum $1.00 each

LG GOURDS, DECORATIVE & WHITE Pumpkins – $.60 lb

Small GOURDS – 2 for $1.00

CORN STALKS – $5.00 each

HAY BALES – $8.50 each

INDIAN CORN – $6.00 each

MUMS – $7.99 each OR 4 for $30.00

PUMPKINS – MINI – $1.00 each

PUMPKINS – DECORATED Small – $4.25 each

PUMPKINS – PAINTED Characters – $7.50 each

Tickets can be purchased online or in person. Weekdays offer free admission, except for Columbus Day and no ticket is necessary. Admission prices on weekends and Columbus Day are $12/person, $10 senior admission for 65 and over. Children 2 and under are free. Admission tickets include over $25 in free attractions, contests, entertainment and discounted coupons on other attractions.

Fun For The Whole Family

In addition to huge variety of pumpkins of all sizes, The Great Pumpkin Farm offers a bevy of activities for every age.

5 Acre Corn Maze – Every year The Great Pumpkin Farm creates a new corn maze that you can have fun getting lost in, while solving an exciting mystery! Monsters have taken Boots the dog and its your job to make your way through the maze and find out where the monsters have taken him. This year’s design is a celebration of the Buffalo Bills. Admission is $8/person.

Zombie Paint Ball Train – Take ride through the woods as you use paintball guns to fend off a zombie invasion from taking over The Great Pumpkin Farm. Tickets are $9/per person, but you can save $1 with your admission ticket!

Jumping Pillows – Every weekend, you can get some great exercise and have a load of fun on their Jumping Pillows. There are 2 pillows to chose from, one for children and one for adults. The price is $6/person; save $1 with a coupon from your admission.

Apple Cannons – Have fun shooting at a variety of targets with their new apple cannons. Available on weekends, you get 4 shots for $6 or 10 shots for $11, saving $1 with your paid admission.

Panning for Gems – Every weekend, kids and adults alike can have fun panning for gems. It’s a great hands on activity that will not only be fun but educational! For $7 you get a bag of rough mix that you will pan as you look for some real gemstones; $1 off with your paid admission.

Boo Barn – Experience the thrills and chills of the newly expanded and updated Boo Barn! In addition, to haunted barn, you can experience a little vertigo as you traverse the Vortex Tunnel. Open every weekend, admission is $5/person, children under 2 are free and entry is FREE with your paid admission!

Tractor Drawn Hayride – Enjoy the crisp, fall air as you relax on a fun hayride through their enchanted forest. You get 1 free tractor ride with your paid admission!

In addition to these fun activities, there’s also a shooting gallery, petting zoo, children’s craft area, hay maze, playground, cow train, pumpkin cannon and midway attractions.

No visit to The Great Pumpkin Farm is complete without a visit The Pumpkin Palace! Inside you’ll find a Halloween Store, which has hundreds of handcrafted Halloween decorations, the Witches Brew Bar & Cafe, serving a variety of draft and craft beer, wine, and specialty Halloween drinks, and the Bakery and Candy Store, which offers a variety of freshly baked pies, using seasonal fruit picked at their peak that are a great treat to enjoy when you get home or freeze and save for the upcoming holiday season!

As you explore The Great Pumpkin Farm don’t forget to grab some donuts and cider. The donuts are freshly made and delicious! There’s also adult and kids pie eating contests every weekend!

Every weekend, The Great Pumpkin Farm hosts a different festival, which guarantees to be fun for all ages.

Festival Weekend 1 – September 18 & 19

Opening weekend is Armed Forces Weekend. Honoring all those who serve in the military, police and fire fighters, you and one guest can enjoy free admission with Proper ID. In addition, on Saturday at 1pm the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Competition will take place! Watch as professional eaters try for a new world record eating pumpkin pie. Last year’s world record was 50 pieces in 10 minutes! The corn maze will have dinosaurs in it as well. Witches Brew Bar & Cafe will feature happy hour bands.

Festival Weekend 2 – September 25 & 26

This weekend will feature BBQ and Live music. This weekend Zombies will stalk the corn maze. All your favorite things to do will be available including the Corn maze, Boo Barn, Amusement Rides, I Got It Game, Cow Train, Jumping Pillows, Magic Show, Halloween Store, Bakery, Cider & Donuts and much more…and plenty of great food! With 2 locations now on the grounds you can enjoy craft beer and specialty Halloween drinks at The Witches Brew!

Festival Weekend 3 – October 2 & 3

The eyes of the World will be on Clarence Saturday, October 2nd as growers worldwide await news on the Great Pumpkin Farms 26th annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off. The winners will be announced and cash prizes will be awarded to the growers who bring the largest Pumpkins to the Great Pumpkin Farm Weigh-Off. They will pay $5,000 for a world record pumpkin that is brought here for the Weigh-Off!! The Great Pumpkin Farm had the first 1000lb pumpkin right here at the 1996 Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival – 1,061 pounds and it went right into the Guinness Book of World records. 26 years later we have had lots more 1,000 pound pumpkins here and at other locations around the world, some over 2,000 pounds. Who knows, this might be the year that we have another world record.

Festival Weekend 4 – October 9, 10 & 11

This weekend features the Pumpkin Olympics and annual Pumpkin Drop. Running all weekend, kids and families will have a great time joining in on the fun at the Pumpkin Farm Olympic Games including Pumpkin relay, Pumpkin Guts, Pumpkin Dash, Skeleton Hunt & More. 1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Olympic style medals awarded! Be sure not to miss the annual pumpkin drop on Monday, Columbus Day! Watch a 1000lb drop from 100 ft in the air … OR … be one of 97 entries to win prizes by signing up at www.97Rock.com!

Festival Weekend 5 – October 16 & 17

This weekend features the annual Trebuchet Competition. Watch as local high school technology teams compete with their life size catapults for cash prizes and trophies! Contest starts at 10am on October 17. Deadline to sign up is October 1st. If you want to sign up, check out the rules and sign-up info here.

Festival Weekend 6 – October 23 & 24

Zombies will be roaming the corn maze from Noon to 4pm. All your favorite things to do will be available including the Corn maze, Boo Barn, Amusement Rides, I Got It Game, Cow Train, Jumping Pillows, Magic Show, Halloween Store, Bakery, Cider & Donuts and much more…and plenty of great food! With 2 locations now on the grounds you can enjoy craft beer and specialty Halloween drinks at The Witches Brew!

Festival Weekend 7 – October 30 & 31

Come to the festival in your Halloween costume and enter in their costume contest! Prize $ for Costume contest both days. Children’s contest at 1:30 & Adults @4:00. This is the last weekend so be sure to come out and enjoy the fall festivities! There will still be a HUGE selection of pumpkins to choose from.

The Great Pumpkin Farm opens Saturday, September 18 and will be open through October 31. They are open daily from 10am until dusk. Be sure to visit The Great Pumpkin Farm this fall. Each weekend offers something fun and different. Its a great way for families of all sizes and ages to make some lasting memories and enjoy everything The Great Pumpkin Farm has to offer!

11199 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031 | 716-759-0437

Website | Facebook | Instagram