Burning Books is ‘On Fire’

For ten years, Burning Books has been a reliable anchor in a community that prides itself in rallying against societal ills. The radical bookstore has not only provided a “roof” – aka safe haven – during brewing political storms, it has also managed to grow to a point where it has run out of room.

In order to accommodate additional inventory, while providing space for community events such as book releases, talks, discussions, etc., Burning Books will be expanding its footprint from 628 square feet to a whopping 2,378 square feet. It is able to do this thanks to the recent purchase of the building next door.

Once operational, the additional space will allow Burning Books to not only double the size of its inventory, it will offer up room for a dedicated event space. The annex will also create opportunities for book clubs, collaborations with activists, authors, artists, publishers, and organizations, and all sorts of other crucial amenities.

If there was ever a time for Burning Books to thrive, it’s now… at a time when ‘social justice’ is top of mind, and political activism is the new norm. To that end, this unique book store will continue to thrive as an educational resource that is unlike any other in the community.

It’s not everyday that a business is able to expand its scope and footprint without relocating to a new storefront. Fortunately, with the acquisition of the underutilized building next door, Burning Books will be able to fulfill all of its current needs.

The expansion will further help Connecticut Street to solidify as a strong commercial corridor. I’ve talked about opportunities of this nature in the past. There are a number of old boarded up storefronts that are lying in wait… awaiting the right person, with the right vision, to unboard the windows and build out little shopping oases. For so long, Buffalo has relied on commercial strips such as Elmwood, Hertel, and Grant, to conduct business. Years ago, these types of storefront anchors were the norm – they provided walkable shopping opportunities directly within the residential neighborhoods that made communities not only liveable but thriving. Today we are seeing an emphasis to rebuild these neighborly settings, along streets such as Connecticut, and around intersections such as Five Points. This Burning Books expansion will go a long way towards ensuring that these types of urbanist investments continue, and pay off for everyone.

Currently, Burning Books has launched a crowdfunding initiative, as part of its expansion fund’s $150K goal.

To support the bright future of Burning Books, consider contributing to the gofundme campaign. Or visit the bookstore at 420 Connecticut Street, in Buffalo, NY 14213.

Burning Books | (716) 881-0791