Buffalo Rotary Club To Host Carnival at Canalside and Duck Derby

This Friday, September 10, the Buffalo Rotary Club will be hosting their Carousel Carnival VIP Party from 5:30pm-8pm at Canalside. Tickets are $75 each and proceeds of the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Buffalo’s significant charity program. This will be a celebration of Canalside’s new attraction – the solar-powered, Buffalo Heritage Carousel. You’ll be able to ride the carousel all evening while enjoying fabulous hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. In addition, you’ll be amazed by the death-defying skills and talents of Elektra Fire! Contact Ginny Parsons at 716-361-4819 or svparsons@gmail.com for tickets.

On Saturday, September 11, from Noon to 4pm, the Buffalo Rotary Club will host Carousel Carnival, celebrating the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. This event is free and open to the public! In addition to free carousel rides all afternoon, attendees will be able to take part in a bevy of activities including food trucks, jugglers, magicians, face painting and so much more.

Get your ducks in a row for the Buffalo Rotary Duck Derby at Canalside in Buffalo on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Race time is 4:15 PM when their tiny but mighty ducks launch from the bridge to Liberty Hound and race down the Commercial Slip to the finish line. And, yes, they have prizes, too! The Rotary Club of Buffalo is quackers about ducks! Rubber ducks that is. With your $5 donation to adopt a racing rubber duckie, YOU have the opportunity to cheer on your little quacker racing for the finish line AND help raise money for our community.

Your donation to the Buffalo Rotary Duck Derby allows you to adopt a duck. The cost is $5 for one duck. You can adopt as many ducks as you like!

1 duck – $5 | 6 ducks – $25 | 13 ducks – $50 | 25 ducks – $100

Help “Rudy” and his feathered friends raise money for The Buffalo Rotary Foundation, Inc.’s community projects that make Western New York a better place to live. Your “ducky donation” will allow the Buffalo Rotary Club to help fund projects large and small. Past grants include Rotary Rink, Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs, Literacy Volunteers, and Buffalo Police Athletic Association (PAL).

Their grant to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library provided a whole new life to several public libraries in the City of Buffalo. The Rotary Reads Kids Club area of the libraries encourages reading, discovery and curiosity in children, supplementing the school experience in Buffalo’s key neighborhoods.

Join leaders. Exchange ideas. Take action. The Rotary Club of Buffalo is made up of dedicated neighbors, community and business leaders committed to making Western New York a better place to live. Since 1989 the club has awarded grants totaling more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in our community.