Buffalo Bills Block Parties Are Back On Chippewa!

After a highly successful series of outdoor Bills-viewing block parties (coined “Playoffs On The Patios”) on Chippewa last NFL season, the decision has been made to do it again.

Chippewa businesses are working with the City of Buffalo to produce these once-a-month, game day viewing parties for a number of regular season Bills away games:

Sunday, Sept 19 th VS Miami • Gates open 11:30am

Sunday, Oct 10 th VS Kansas City • Gates open at 4pm

Sunday, Nov 14 th VS New York Jets • Gates open at 11:30am

Sunday, Dec 26th VS New England • Gates open at 11:30am

“Last year’s Playoffs On The Patios was a huge Success,” said Chris Ring, partner at Rec Room. “Hundreds of people came to Chippewa for a great game day experience. Now that everyone on the block has reopened we wanted to create some opportunities that can give all the businesses down here a little extra boost in business after being closed for so long and we couldn’t think of a better way to that off then by hosting these Bills Block parties.”

Business owners participating in the outdoor event series are Soho, 67 West, Rec Room, Local Kitchen & Bar, Buffalo Taphouse, and Bottoms UP. The owners decided that it was prudent to form a new event company – Chippewa Events Inc. – that will make it easier to host multiple collaborative functions throughout the year.

Each game will feature 2 massive 15 foot LED video walls, live game sound, a DJ during commercial breaks, a halftime show, and great food and drink specials from Labatt, Redbull, and Bocce Pizza.

“Last season’s ‘Play-Offs on the Patio’ on Chippewa Street was a big hit with Bills fans and great for the businesses along Chippewa Street, so my Administration worked with the Chippewa Events, Inc. to approve special event permits for a series of four Buffalo Bills Block Parties,” Mayor Brown said. “This is a terrific way to give fans a game day experience while giving a boost to our downtown businesses, and we’re hoping we will need to add additional block parties in January for the play-offs, added Brown.” “Chippewa Events Inc. applied for a special events permit and went through our standard permitting process. They had great success last year with their outdoor street patios previously approved through the Small Business Social Distancing initiative and wanted to keep that concept going and incorporate it into a block party/special event,” said Danielle Rizzo, the City’s Special Events Coordinator. For those that prefer to watch the games indoors, there is an option to go inside any and all of the participating bars for additional food and drink specials from Labatt, Patron, Crown Royal, Tanqueray and Red Bull.

Admission to the Block Parties is limited to those that are 21+ and is $10 for standing room/general admission ticktets or you can reserve a VIP table for $250 (which includes your entry fee) and can seat up-to 10 people per table. There is no charge to go inside any of the bars and restaurants.

Tickets are required for the parties and attendees must be at least 21 years old.

For tickets and more info you can visit Ticketweb.com.