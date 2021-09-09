Bourbon Fest – A Benefit for Batavia Firefighters’ Operation Warm

This Saturday, September 11 from 4pm-7pm at Batavia Downs – Park Place Event Center will host the 3rd annual Batavia Bourbon & Whiskey Fest sponsored by Jack Daniels & Old Forester. Explore the numerous vendors & distilleries inside the Park Place Events Center and sample their finely made bourbons & whiskeys.



Featured Brands:



A portion of all proceeds will go to the City of Batavia Firefighters Benevolent Association as they partner with “Operation Warm” which will provide brand new coats to children in need in Batavia, NY. Tickets range from $25-$40.

Event Tickets Include:

Access to the sampling room & cocktail bars

Batavia Bourbon & Whiskey Fest T-Shirt

$20 Gaming Free Play*

Complimentary Grazing Stations

Designated Driver tickets will also be available. Must be 21+ to purchase designated driver tickets as all persons in the room must be 21 years or older. Please drink responsibly.

*Please note that all First Responders who show their active badge at our check in table will get an additional $15 Free Play (For a total of $35 in Free Play) instead of $20 in Free Play. ID must be valid and non-expired to qualify.

THIS EVENT IS A 21+ EVENT, YOU MUST SHOW ID at the door prior to entry

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is the area’s premier entertainment destination. Enjoy gaming, shopping, dining, and live racing daily from Monday thru Thursday 8am–1am | Friday thru Sunday 8am–3am in our non-stop-fun atmosphere. Have the time of your life with over 800 of the hottest and most in-demand games, as well as live harness racing from the end of July through December. Don’t want to pack all the entertainment in one night? Stay longer by taking advantage of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel accommodations!

8315 Park Road, Batavia, NY 14020 | 585-343-3750

Website | Facebook | Instagram