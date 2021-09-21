Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

BMC’s Sawdust & Swing @ Canalside

First came the Longshed, and now comes Sawdust & Swing. After all, what would the opening of a Longshed be without a community celebration the likes of Sawdust & Swing? That’s the name of the Buffalo Maritime Center’s (BMC) newest nautical sensation, except this time the event is really for landlubbers and Canal Boat enthusiasts alike

A Benefit Event for the Buffalo Maritime Center and its Educational Programs.

“At 5:30PM on Friday, October 1st, the Longshed will transform into a swinging jazz club with the frame of a 73 foot-long Erie Canal Boat as the centerpiece. We want you to join us at this exciting event as we celebrate all we’ve accomplished together this past year.” – BMC

Check out the highlights of Sawdust & Swing at the Longshed:

  • You’ll be able to tour the mezzanine and shop floor to see, up close, the massive Erie Canal Boat Project in progress and talk with our boatbuilders about the process.
  • You’ll listen and dance to great music from Chicago Jack & the Outfit on the boardwalk and the Longshed while the sun sets over Lake Erie.
  • You’ll be able to bid on silent auction items and maritime experiences.
  • You’ll enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks from the bar – the first round is on us!
  • And, best of all, you’ll be supporting your Buffalo Maritime Center!

It’s time to “kick up some sawdust” at this highly anticipated community dance event. Come to think of it, there really aren’t that many high profile community dance events of this nature in Buffalo… let’s hope that this is the first of many!

This is a limited ticketed event so be sure to get your tickets today at www.buffalomaritimecenter.org/sawdustandswing.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

