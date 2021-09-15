Blossom Buffalo presents ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’ Augmented Art Experience

Today marks the official opening of Blossom Buffalo boutique, located at 320 Grote Street inside The Button Factory. This multiverse experiential undertaking is also home to Buffalo’s first and only “augmented art gallery.”

The concept of creating the augmented art gallery was dreamed up by one of Buffalo’s most culturally enterprising minds, artist Mark Madden. Throughout the pandemic, Madden had been playing around with the potential of augmenting art, from framed works to murals.

Alongside Blossom Buffalo, Madden is launching this augmented experiences via an inaugural opening titled “Down The Rabbit Hole Augmented Art Experience.”

On Wednesday September 15, between the hours of 6 and 10pm, the public is invited to stop over to The Blossom Buffalo Boutique, to learn more about the potential of augmented art, and to try out the technology firsthand.

“Some of the creators you can look forward to seeing include Laurie Trueheart, a master carver in both the US and Canada,” said Madden. “Laurie has provided seminars and workshops across the US, and was even a judge in the Ward World Carving Competition in Ocean City, MD. Other artists to look forward to include Brock Rutherford, a visionary artist along the festival circuit. Z-land, a next generation visionary artist and character creator who brings a traditional technique to modern technology. And last but certainly not least, Alisha Lezama from Kaleyedascopize Arts and host of Puff n’ Paint at Blossom Buffalo.”

The works of Mark Madden will also be featured at the opening, of course.

Aside from some amazing augmented art, guests can enjoy some grilled cheese, and even infused snacks such as cookies and rice crispy treats.

Up to 12 people at a time will be able to tour the gallery. Those waiting their turn can enjoy outside smoking tents, grab a bite to eat, and even participate for door prizes and giveaways.

*Attendees should be sure to download the “Artivive” app in order to gain access to the augments provided by the gallery. The app is completely free and easy to use.

