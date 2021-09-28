BITTERS: Tasting Notes | Curious Elixirs, A Curiously Delicious Pairing – Curious No. 1

Curious Elixir No. 1

Anyone can fill a glass with ice and juice or carbonated sugar water, a few herbs as a garnish, and call it a mocktail.

We have sampled (lots of) brands that offer ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails, some of which should (under no circumstance) be sipped-on solo. So when it comes to a quick crowd-pleasing cocktail alternative for those who want or choose to abstain from alcohol, our latest go-to favorite is from Curious Elixirs. What’s great about these non-alcoholic cocktails is that no mixer is necessary, you just need to open the bottle and enjoy! These beverages are non-alcoholic, but they are anything but dull.

Tasting Notes

Curious Elixir No. 1 is the most versatile of all the CE offerings. Styled after a classic “Negroni” this effervescent bottle of joy is just as complex. The difference is all in the ingredients. Adaptogens are everything for this brand.

Adaptogens are non-toxic plant substances that help our bodies manage stress and maintain balance. When our bodies are tired, they help us adapt to external stressors by strengthening our internal systems. Adaptogens can promote vitality, stabilize moods, and improve physical performance and mental focus.

Each ingredient in No. 1 has something unique to offer: Pomegranate wards off inflammation like a nutrient-rich assassin. Rhodiola reduces stress and fights fatigue while increasing mental performance and resilience.

Gentian eases digestion and can balance blood pressure. Other ingredients include carbonated filtered water, orange juice concentrate, lemon peel extract, bitter orange, and fennel extract. These beverages are made with organic ingredients and are free of gluten, caffeine, fillers, preservatives, and refined sugars.

Food Pairing

We believe this drink will pair well with just about anything you like to eat. But we wanted to see our friend and James Beard-nominated Chef, Victor Parra Gonzalez at Las Puertas for his expert pairing advice.

Chef prepared a small plate of nectarines sprinkled with sugar and caramelized to achieve a firm bite. Victor plated the fruit with a rich sweet mole made from peaches and nectarines. Thin slices of Pecorino cheese helped to anchor the flavors. He delicately dotted the dish with sunflower seeds, then finished with a modest sprinkling of salt to tie everything together. The result was another unique and successful pairing.

Verdict

The folks at Imbibe Magazine declared September 13th-19th 2021, Negroni Week. This is a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails and an effort to raise money for charitable causes around the world. We think Curious Elixir No. 1 is a perfect way for non-drinkers or those looking for a yummy booze-free

substitute to take part in this celebration. Saluti!

About Curious Elixirs

Curious Elixirs are booze-free craft cocktails, infused with adaptogens to help you unwind. Whether you’re sober or sober curious, toasting your team or sipping solo, Curious Elixirs is on a mission to create the world’s most sophisticated cocktails, without the alcohol. Inspired by classics like the Aperol Spritz, the Spicy Margarita, and the Negroni, every Curious Elixir is handcrafted with organic ingredients and no refined sugar. Our ingredients include adaptogens and plants that benefit your body, helping you relax and destress without the hangover. We offer one-time orders as well as our subscribers-only Curious Cocktail Club to ensure your fridge stays stocked. Order Curious Elixirs online, and have it shipped directly to your door at Curiouselixirs.com.

Author and host, Michelle Merlo

Photography by Vincent Berbano

Executive Producer, George Johnson

Special thanks to Chef Victor Parra Gonzalez, Las Puertas