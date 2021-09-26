Big Reveal: New Alliance Church

A former church site will be the home to a new church if plans by New Alliance Church come to fruition. The 4,125 sq.ft. church would contain a sanctuary hall, offices, and meeting room at 413 Sherman Street, just south of Sycamore Street.

The church would occupy a parcel where Salem Evangelical Reformed Church once stood. The circa-1907 church was demolished in 2017 after falling into disrepair but the steeple was spared.

Parking for 19 cars is proposed north of the new building. Anthony James is architect for the $400,000 project.