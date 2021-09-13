Big Reveal: Halal Market Expansion on Walden

A ten-year old East Side market is seeking to expand. Zubaidah Halal Market has outgrown their present store at 59 Walden Avenue and is proposing an expansion on the east side of their building with parking along Sweet Avenue where a building was demolished. The existing building at 59 Walden will be renovated.

The project will increase the size of the store from 2,448 sq.ft. to 5,407 sq.ft. under plans prepared by Tommaso Briatico Architects. The larger store will allow the store to carry fresh fruit, vegetables, eats, fish and other ethnic foods. A second story apartment will fill a portion of the addition.

The Zoning Board will consider two variances needed for the project on Wednesday for parking on a corner side yard and a main entrance not along the front façade.