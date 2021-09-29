Big Reveal: Concept Plans for Urban Gateway Project

Legacy Development has released conceptual plans for a mix of redevelopment and new construction for properties along Oak and Ellicott street north of Genesee Street at the doorstep to downtown. Tyler A. Belentine of Pyramid Brokerage Co. has been hired to market the potential retail and office space to tenants.

Reuse plans call for rehabilitation of 328 and 334 Oak Street along with 441 Ellicott Street. Under two infill scenarios, a large 200,000 square foot building could be constructed in the middle of the block. A second concept plan shows two buildings with up to 70,000 square feet of space with a block-through laneway created. A mix of office, retail and residential space is envisioned.

Legacy Development acquired the six properties in May 2020 from Bruce Adler for $2.7 million. Legacy was not able to stabilize 324 Oak Street and in July, a significant portion of its roof and façade collapsed and the building was demolished. It was the second of Adler’s buildings lost in recent years from neglect. In late-2019, 435 Ellicott Street was demolished after its roof caved in.

