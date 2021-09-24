Big Reveal: 507 Niagara Street

An apartment building on lower Niagara Street is getting some overdue love. Cedarland Development has started renovation work at 507 Niagara Street, a 14,290 sq.ft. building it purchased in April for $252,500.

“We are excited and proud to tackle this tough project in this growing West Side community at 507 Niagara Street,” says Kevin Dagher, Cedarland’s Vice President.

Plans call for 16 apartments including 13 one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom, and one studio. Apartments will include an intercom system, keyless entry, and in-unit washer/dryers.

Cedarland is completely redesigning the interior and exterior of the building. Facade brick work will be restored including the top fascia of the building. One of the most significant improvements will restoration of the large, 5 ft. by 7 ft. windows and adding some color to the exterior by painting the brick.

The $2.2 million project is expected to be ready for occupancy in July. Elev8 Architecture designed the project.

Dr. Fadi Dagher’s Cedarland Development broke into the Buffalo real estate and development scene with the 2013 purchase of Waterfront Village Center and the Buffalo Motor Lodge in 2014. The Motor Lodge site is now home to The Grid apartment building. Cedarland also owns the Eckhardt Building and former K-Mart in the Broadway Fillmore area, an historic building at 1920 Niagara Street in Black Rock, and has plans for a 35-unit apartment building at the northeast corner at Michigan Avenue and Best Street.

“We will continue to focus on overlooked areas and bring opportunities to the West and East side of Buffalo,” says Dagher. “Cedarland’s goal is to improve the quality of life in neighborhoods by providing accessible and quality housing. We should all work together to turn these long-vacant structures into assets for communities.”

Get Connected: Cedarland Development, 716.217.9105