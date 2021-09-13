Big Reveal: 356 Hertel Avenue Makeover

The vacant John Kam Malt and Kiln House in Black Rock would be home to 80 apartments, a self-storage facility and 14,000 sq.ft. of retail/service space under a plan prepard by developer Fred LoFaso and designed by Studio T3 Engineeringing. The site at 356 Hertel is currently participating in the New York State Brownfields Cleanup Program to prepare it for the new uses.

The project will be reviewed by the Planning Board this afternoon. From the application:

The John Kam Malt and Kiln House located in the Historic Black Rock section of Buffalo is proposed to be a mix use redevelopment of an existing historic complex. The new development will consist of 80 apartments, self-storage facility, and 14,000 square feet of retail service-orientated space. The design is sensitive to the historic fabric of the existing architecture. A new access elevator shall be attached to the northern side of the building out of view from the primary elevations. The property is adjacent to the north spur of the Beltline and CSX railroad line.

The redeveloped project will have such amenities an on-site dog park, dog wash, pedestrian gathering plaza, and permanent and visitor bike storage. The site design was done in consideration of the Buffalo Green Code (Unified Development Ordinance) and limitations of the City of Buffalo combined sewer systems and shall incorporate measures to mitigate storm water runoff, including permeable pavement throughout the site. The property is on the State Registry of Historic Places by the New York States Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and is seeking nomination to the National Parks Service listing of historic places. The site is currently part of the New York State Brownfields cleanup program and once completed will be mitigated of environmental containments.