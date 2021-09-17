And the winner is… Bloom & Rose!

The Make It On Main food truck battle was designed to showcase the talents of three restaurant concepts, all of which were vying for an incubator space at 808.5 Main Street (learn more).

The developer’s hope was that by lowering the barrier of entry, new entrants to the market had a chance to get ahead.

This was definitely one of the more interesting marketing and entrepreneurial concepts to come across our desks in recent years. It was ‘Character’ – a property company (affiliate of Legacy Development), that came up with the idea to have numerous business startups compete against one another for the brick and mortar space.

First, they had to present their business plans and concepts. From there, the contestants were whittled down, until three remained – Khoshmazeh, Dark Rose Deli and Knishery (Bloom & Rose), and Dimples. Those three would have to demonstrate their chops, by competing in a food truck battle (the trucks were donated by Lloyd, for the event).

The future buildout will be suited for fast casual with a focus on to-go orders.

And the winner is… Dark Rose Deli and Knishery, which will be officially called Bloom & Rose Deli when they open up at 808.5 Main Street around this time next year. Leading up to that time, the super narrow building that currently exists will be razed to make room for a new custom build that will best suit the needs for the deli operators.

“Currently, the team operates out of a commissary-kitchen and focuses on artisanal knish manufacturing. Bloom & Rose Deli was inspired by many of New York City’s Jewish delis, as well as those that they grew up hearing stories about along Hertel Ave. The team hopes to reignite this cuisine on the local market serving from-scratch traditional concepts with a unique, trendy twist.”