2021 marks the 20th anniversary of 9.11.

Each year, as a way to honor the memories of the victims, people gather at the Scajaquada 9/11 Memorial Bridge – the bridge crosses over to Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park (Rt 198 overpass) – to fly their American flags, so that automobile drivers passing underneath can witness the show of strength and camaraderie.

This year the event is especially poignant considering the two decades that have passed since the horrific attack on our lands. Buffalonians will join together on the bridge, but they will also join countless people throughout the world who will pay tribute to those who lost their lives on that fateful day, including the brave first responders who did not hesitate to answer the call of duty.

To this day, there are people who are dealing with the emotional impact of the 9.11 event. There are others who are suffering from physical ailments – people who worked and lived near to the Towers, who breathed in the toxic dust, including children attending classes at nearby schools.

Needless to say, the memories are not only fresh in our hearts and souls, so are the countless repercussions (the daily reminders) of the attack that continue to mount as the years pass by.

The public is invited to attend 9.11 Remembrance – Flags on the Bridge from 8:30am to 10:15am on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Be sure to bring a flag if you have one. But don’t worry if you don’t – there will be plenty of others waving in remembrance and support.

Photo courtesy 9/11 Remembrance