2021 Cross in the Park

If you thought that you would have to head to the outskirts of the city to enjoy some rough and tumble mountain biking, think again. Each year, Campus Wheelworks entertains the crowds with their highly anticipated annual cyclocross event that takes place right at Delaware Park.

“Cross in the Park is a cyclocross race that has been held for 11 years now in Delaware Park,” said Ethan Johnson, owner of Campus Wheelworks. “With a year hiatus due to Covid, we are excited to bring CX back to Delaware Park. Cyclocross is an interesting bike racing discipline where riders navigate a 2 mile taped off course over all surfaces. Within the course are obstacles that require riders to dismount their bikes, run and remount.

“This spectator-spectacular sport is as fun to watch as it is to participate in. For 2021 the course will vary slightly from the historic Olmsted Ivy Stone Bridge centered course. We will be riding around Hoyt Lake on the Delaware Avenue end of the lake.

“Registration is currently open on Bikereg.com there will also be day-of registration available on site. We will be having a free kids race at 1:15 with the kids course open all day to ride on (helmets mandatory).

“Music, cyclocross shenanigans, vegan food truck, warm weather: what else can you ask for…? Join us on Sunday!”

Cross in the Park 2021 will be taking place this Sunday, September 19, from 10:00am to 4:30pm.