Choctoberfest 2021

It’s the time of year for chocolate. It’s always the time of year for chocolate, for that matter. If you’re like me, then you relish any occasion that swirls around chocolate-laden treats. Fortunately, in Buffalo, there is an event that comes around once a year that spotlights some fantastic chocolate goodies, and the chocolatiers that make it all possible…

“… and make the world taste good.”

On Thursday, September 16, from 5:00 to 8:00pm, Family Promise of WNY will host the Sixth Annual Choctoberfest at Flying Bison Brewing Co. located at 840 Seneca Street. The indoor/outdoor event will benefit Family Promise of WNY – a community organization providing emergency shelter and support to families experiencing homelessness.

Tickets include:

A local chocolate charcuterie board courtesy of Park Edge Sweet Shoppe

A limited-edition Friar Jud Brown Robe ale

A meal from Coyote Café food truck

Live music from Dana Manzella

A chance to play the Willy Wonka raffle and win one of over 50+ bottles of liquor, wine and beer

“After the COVID pandemic forced us to cancel all our fundraisers last year, we are thrilled to be hosting our 6th annual Choctoberfest at Flying Bison this Thursday! It looks like it will be a beautiful day for an indoor/outdoor celebration. We are also so excited to be partnering with our local chocolatier, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe – can’t wait to see their giant chocolate charcuterie board!” – The organizers

Tickets are $35 pre-sale, $40 at the door.