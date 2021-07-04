Stargazing @ Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve

Each and every one of us, at one point or another, has spent time gazing up at the stars at night, full of awe and wonder (especially in our youth). As we get older, life begins to get in the way, and we tend to forget about these magical experiences that we took for granted when we were younger.

At Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve, they want us to revisit those same spellbinding experiences, via enchanting stargazing opportunities that are part of the Penn Dixie’s summertime programming.

Thinking about purchasing a telescope? This telescope guide offers some great suggestions from Penn Dixie astronomer Ernie Jacobs.

To get an initial glimpse into the program, stargazing enthusiasts can download Penn Dixie’s Astronomy Night guide (prepared by Ernie Jacobs), or they can dive right in by planning a visit to the site to partake in these wondrous viewing experiences.

2021 Dates

Friday July 16th, 8pm (rain date: Saturday July 24th)

Saturday August 14th, 8pm (rain date: Saturday August 28th)

Saturday September 11th, 8pm (rain date: Saturday September 25th)

On those dates, Penn Dixie’s astronomers will help participants to navigate the solar system, including stars, planets, constellations, and deep space objects. Viewers are welcome to bring their own equipment, or they can use the telescopes provided by the organizers. Along with viewing equipment, guests are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs, warm clothing, blankets, and food/beverages. Penn Dixie will provide the rest, including plenty of advice for stargazing enthusiasts.

Thanks to the generous support of the Town of Hamburg and Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce, there is no charge for the evening astronomy programs. No reservation is needed. Programs run for 2-3 hours depending on viewing conditions. Check Penn Dixie’s social media for weather-related updates. All ages welcome. Registration is not required.

Visit Penn Dixie online for additional information, directions to the site, etc.

Penn Dixie Fossil Park | 4050 North Street Blasdell, NY 14219 | 1-716-627-4560

Lead image: Photo by Levi Price