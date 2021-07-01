Mural Alert: Cecily Brown @ BAVPA

Internationally renowned artist Cecily Brown is currently in Buffalo, painting, exhibiting, and signing books. Currently, she is painting a soon-to-be-celebrated public mural on the side of the 2-story Arts Building at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts (BAVPA).

Considered “one of the foremost painters of her generation,” Brown was initially invited by The University at Buffalo Arts Collaboratory to participate in the organization’s Spring 2021 Working Artists Lab. During her stay in Buffalo, presented in partnership with Bortolami Gallery (NYC), Brown has embarked upon a collaborative approach with a number of local artists to successfully pull off the BAVPA mural, which is – incredibly – Brown’s “first public mural.”

In addition to painting the mural, the group’s source materials are currently on display at the Arts Collaboratory‘s new incubator at 431 Ellicott Street, called The Space Between. It is there that the impressive collaborative nature of the project has unfolded. Ultimately, this process will result in what Brown calls “a Buffalo story.” It is interesting to note that the Albright-Knox Art Gallery was one of the first museums to buy one of Brown’s paintings, which significantly adds to the materializing connection between the artist and the city.

As a painter and social justice advocate, Brown anticipates on returning to Buffalo on an annual basis, now that she has even further solidified her connection to this city, thanks to the AK, our region’s own united front of artists, and the Arts Collaboratory’s ongoing commitment to connecting artists with the resources that they need to create without limitations.