Grand Opening: Campus Wheelworks on Niagara Street

Niagara Street is getting bike-friendlier by the day. Yesterday I cycled the dedicated “cycle track,” and today Campus Wheelworks has announced that their official grand opening will be held on Saturday July 10, at 10am. After 25 years of operating on Elmwood Avenue, Campus Wheelworks owners are happy to be embarking upon this latest venture/adventure, with the opening of a second location at 1330 Niagara Street.

“We are very excited to expand our community and services to this new location. The Niagara Street and Black Rock neighborhoods have been without a bike shop for over 20 years,” said co-owner Ethan Johnson. “Bikes are back on Niagara Street and we look forward to serving our community and sharing our cycling events with the neighborhood.”

The unveiling of the Niagara Street Cycle Track, along with the opening of the bike shop, means that Niagara Street has suddenly become a central hub for bike activity. And that’s really something, considering that, for the longest time, cyclists would be taking their lives in their hands while attempting to navigate the street. And with enhanced bike-ped connections along the Scajaquada Creek (via the Jesse Kregal Pathway), for example, Campus Wheelworks is certainly ‘sitting pretty’ these days.

Campus Wheelworks has been the central hub of bike activity at 744 Elmwood Avenue, and continues to hold down the fort. Now, it will fulfill a similar type of anchor role on Niagara Street. Since its soft opening on the street (March 2nd), the shop has been buzzing, accommodating the needs of all sorts of bike enthusiasts, looking for bicycles, parts, accessories, and repairs. As for the ‘bike sales’ end of the business, the Niagara Street location is New York State’s only Giant Store – they partnered with Giant Bicycles, the world’s largest manufacturer of bicycles, to carry bicycle brands Giant, Liv, and Momentum.

Fans of Campus WheelWorks are invited to celebrate the Niagara Street shop’s grand opening on Saturday July 10, starting at 10am with an all abilities group ride. This will be followed by a barbeque at 1pm. All day long, the store will be open for business, with tours being offered.

On that day, be sure to hop on your bike and try out the new Niagara Street cycle track. Or, if you’re in the market for a new bike, why not scope out a new ride at the shop? There’s plenty to choose from at this new West Side bike oasis. Plus, the shop will take care of you and your bike down the road.

Campus WheelWorks 1330 Niagara Street | Buffalo NY | Both locations are open 10-6 Tuesday through Saturday

For more information visit Campuswheelworks.com or call the store at 716-248-2372.