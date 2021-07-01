Ferris Wheel, kiddie train, fun slide… the Works.

Work is underway to build the “Ferris Wheel at Stonehedge.” But that’s not all. Along with numerous other amusement park-style attractions, a fun slide has appeared, and a kiddie train is being assembled (see lead image). As we can plainly see, there are lots of different elements at play here, all of which will contribute to Earl Ketry’s – owner of Buffalo RiverWorks – grand plan to build an all-ages waterfront destination along the Buffalo River.

The base for the Ferris Wheel project is being constructed on top of “Stonehenge,” a demolished grain elevator that has been being utilized as a beer garden – a pretty awesome beer garden at that, although the future of the beer garden is not currently known. Once complete, the “Ferris Wheel at Stonehedge” will top out at about 100 feet, or the same height as the Labatt Six Pack silos. Anowara Architecture is designing the project.

One thing is for sure. No matter how often one visits RiverWorks, chances are that something has been changed or added to the menagerie of attractions that include Tiki boat Rides, silo climbing, kayak rentals, “Ales & Axes,” ziplining, a ropes course, a roller derby league, sports amenities (lacrosse, soccer, hockey), and plenty of “backyard games” such as KanJam, cornhole, giant Jenga, pickleball, and bocce. Not to mention providing brewery and boat tours, as well as playing host to popular events such as a concert series and plenty of one-offs (ChalkFest for example).

Obviously, there’s never a dull moment at Buffalo RiverWorks – it’s an entertainment complex that always keeps us on our toes – throwing, paddling, climbing, or whatever else floats our boat.