Done Deal: 531 Franklin Street

A multiple unit Allentown building has traded hands. Allentown Dormitory LLC purchased 531 Franklin Street on Friday for $381,500. The seller, Richard Panicali, paid $245,000 for it in 2006.
The charming 8,490 sq.ft. structure could use a bit of TLC. It contains 22 dorms or rooms plus two apartments. Though incorporated in 2019, this is Allentown Dormitory LLC’s only property according to County records. The LLC is registered to a Rumson Road address in Amherst.
