“Buffalo Blueway” Ohio Street Boat Launch to Open in Fall of 2021

The highly anticipated Buffalo Blueway Ohio Street Boat Launch project will be wrapping up in the fall of 2021, according to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. This is the launch site that is located next to the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club’s (BSRA) Patrick Paladino Memorial Boathouse. This is the corridor that connects the Old First Ward with the Outer Harbor.

Along with a number of critical mixed-use development projects along the Ohio Street corridor, this boat launch has been a key piece of the placemaking puzzle. While there has been a small personal craft launch along the Buffalo River at this location for years, it was never considered an ideal place to launch a canoe or kayak.

This new expansion and enhancement project will greatly improve the conditions at the site, while providing an enjoyable launch experience for paddling, fishing, and other passive recreation (including picnicking).

Waterkeeper has itemized a number of the enhancements that are currently underway:

Debris Deflect – two floating deflectors will be installed to help dampen wave forces, as well as deflect floating debris and flowing ice away from the shoreline and boat launch

North Path – to provide pedestrian connections to Ohio Street and the Shoreline Trail that evokes the former rail line

Boat Launch – the improved boat launch will feature carry-in, car-top fishing boat access and paddlecraft launching with timber guiderails

Central Dropoff – new vehicular and pedestrian traffic pattern will allow for more efficient hand launching

Wheelchair Accessible Fishing Pier – A pedestrian promenade/walkway and fixed pier overlook platform will provide universal access to the river

Parking – upgrades to parking area pavements and pathways to allow for improved access

This re-imagined waterfront resource is considered part of the Buffalo Blueway, an effort to reconnect the residents of Buffalo with waterfront resources.