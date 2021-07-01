American Craftsmen 50th Anniversary Weekend @ The Kenan Campus

This coming weekend, aside from a lot of fireworks being set off around the region, there will be a much more tranquil affair being held in Lockport. July 10 and 11 mark the 50th Anniversary of the American Craftsmen Artisan Festival – an event that will showcase works from 50 of the finest makers of ceramics, fiber, decorative glass, decorative metal, leather, basketry, woodwork, jewelry, and fine arts.

Due to the significance of the “golden anniversary,” a number of other impressive events will be held in conjunction with the Festival, including the Lockport Chalk Walk, Lockport in Bloom Garden Walk, Petals to Pedals, and Music in the Gardens with Paul Hage and Mirage.

While the Artisan Festival will be held at the Kenan Center, the entire Kenan Campus will come alive with all sorts of family-friendly events and activities.

“We will be hosting 5 separate events throughout our 25 acre campus with the goal of sharing both high quality craft artisans and the beauty of our campus with the community,” says Parrish Gibbons Herzog of the Kenan Center. “We are happy to be a host site for city run events too.”

The 2nd Annual ‘g(art)en’ event will be held in tandem with the Lockport in Bloom Garden Walk throughout the Kenan House Gallery Gardens.

2020 was a tough year for art and artisan festivals in general. 2021 has also been challenging, but event organizers are confident that that visitors to the show will be happy with everything that they come across, including works by renowned ceramics artisan Junko McGee, who is thrilled that the occasion is drawing near.

“I enjoy exploring different glaze techniques and designs,” says McGee of her work. “I use brushes to create watercolor like glaze effect, create earthy surface textures, and carving to enhance designs. I haven’t seen larger artisan fairs this summer. I feel fortunate and delighted to participate in 50th American Craftsmen show as a retiring artist.”

Along with the numerous events taking place throughout the weekend, a curatorial process has led to the selection of 4 artisans/collectives who have constructed temporary installations. Works by Brian and Kim Christy, Robin Damiano, Ellen Martin and Dominique Mediak-Pirigyi will be featured.

Shopping passes for the Artisan Festival are $5 and support the Kenan Center arts, education and recreational programming. More information about the American Craftsmen 50th Anniversary Weekend can be found at www.kenancenter.org or by calling 716-433-2617.