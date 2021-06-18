Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Wrecking Buffalo: More Demo for Cobblestone District

0 Comments

Buffalo’s parking, gambling, gassing, and billboarding district may be getting more of nothing. Ellicott Development is seeking approval to demolish three structures located at 79-85 E. Market Street while they “draft plans for future development” of the site. The properties are located south of Ellicott’s Fairmont Creamery project, west of Lofts @ Elk Terminal, and north of the casino.

From the application to the Preservation Board:

The above referenced property is located on the east side of E Market Street between Perry Street to the south and Scott Street to the north. The site is currently comprised of two vacant two-story commercial buildings and one vacant one-story commercial building. These structures were constructed in ca. 1918, 1925 and 1946. We purchased the property late 2015. As we draft plans for future development of this site, we ask for your approval to demolish these existing structures.

Two of the properties were identified as historic in a 2013 Buffalo Preservation Ready Survey by Panamerican Consultants, Inc.:

The Buffalo X-Ray Co. Building at 202-204 Perry Street is safe for now.

 

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments