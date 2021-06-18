Wrecking Buffalo: More Demo for Cobblestone District

Buffalo’s parking, gambling, gassing, and billboarding district may be getting more of nothing. Ellicott Development is seeking approval to demolish three structures located at 79-85 E. Market Street while they “draft plans for future development” of the site. The properties are located south of Ellicott’s Fairmont Creamery project, west of Lofts @ Elk Terminal, and north of the casino.

From the application to the Preservation Board:

The above referenced property is located on the east side of E Market Street between Perry Street to the south and Scott Street to the north. The site is currently comprised of two vacant two-story commercial buildings and one vacant one-story commercial building. These structures were constructed in ca. 1918, 1925 and 1946. We purchased the property late 2015. As we draft plans for future development of this site, we ask for your approval to demolish these existing structures.

Two of the properties were identified as historic in a 2013 Buffalo Preservation Ready Survey by Panamerican Consultants, Inc.:

The Buffalo X-Ray Co. Building at 202-204 Perry Street is safe for now.