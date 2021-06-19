Wrecking Buffalo: Good Riddance at Delaware/Delavan

Ellicott Development is seeking Preservation Board support to demolish a shuttered gas station at the southeast corner of W. Delavan and Delaware avenues. The developer is brushing off plans for a mixed-use project on the site that would also incorporate the building to the south that housed the Locker Room bar for a number of years.

From the application:

In Fall of 2019, we presented our initial mixed-use redevelopment plans for this site to several surrounding neighborhood groups and gathered valuable feedback. Soon thereafter the project was put on hold in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we now look to resurrect and refine our development plans in response to that initial feedback from community stakeholders, we propose to demolish the existing vacant gas station.

Early plans (above) called for 6,000 square feet of retail space, 24 apartments, and below-ground parking for 50 cars. The Locker Room building would have 1,800 sq.ft. of commercial space and one three-bedroom apartment on the second floor.

Ellicott Development purchased the .33 acre gas station site in 2013 for $1.025 million. It is north of the Gates Circle redevelopment project and at the entrance to Forest Lawn Cemetery. Ellicott Development constructed a similar project at 905 Elmwood that also replaced a gas station with a four-story building that includes retail space and 21 apartments.