Vasilis “Souvlaki Therapy” coming to Allentown

Over the years, Vasilis has been developing quite a fanbase in Buffalo. With restaurants in the city (on Main Street and on Elmwood), and in Kenmore (Delaware Avenue), the Vasilis “Eggsperience” has become a cherished tradition for fans of reliable, fast and delicious Greek fare. Now, this family owned and operated restaurant that has been serving Buffalo for forty years, is planting a flag in Allentown (571 Delaware Avenue).

Signage for Vasilis “Souvlaki Therapy” has gone up in the windows of the former Panaro’s, which had operated in the space for over 15 years (it even expanded into the second storefront in 2011). While it’s sad to see Panaro’s vacate the space, it’s nice to see a tried and true family-dining recipe setting up shop – and one that has strong roots in Buffalo.

Aside from having great food, seeing another daytime establishment open in Allentown is welcome news. It’s important to have a blend of daytime and nighttime offerings, without going to far in either direction. Allentown is considered the most walkable neighborhood in Buffalo. The addition of Vasilis will add to that unique vitality.

Lead image courtesy Giovanni Centurione (Trend Up)