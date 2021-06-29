Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery set to open second location at Seneca One Tower

As Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery gets ready to celebrate 5 years in business, owners share the news that they will be opening a second location at Seneca One Tower.

These days, the Café has a lot to celebrate. Aside from being a pioneering coffee shop in the Old First Ward, owners also managed to survive a pandemic. It looks as if, at this point, nothing can hold Undergrounds down… especially in light of opening a second café in the city’s tallest building later this year.

On January 1, 2021, the Café underwent through a change in ownership, transitioning from a majority female-owned business to a fully female-owned business. The new ownership team is made up of Sara Heidinger, Bridget Morris, and Erin Morris (newest member).

Not only has Undergrounds managed to thrive in its original Old First Ward location (a former funeral home), their “sky is the limit” attitude will serve them well in their new adventures.

On July 10, 2021, fans and supporters of Undergrounds are invited to attend a 5-year celebration party in the parking lot of their original location at 580 South Park Avenue (11am to 3pm). Leroy Townes Band will be playing from 1:30pm to 3pm on that day. Along with a full menu of offerings, including beer and wine for sale, there will also be a small vendor market to enjoy. Plus, for anyone looking for a pre-event warm-up, a free outdoor yoga class will be held at 9am at the Space on Seneca in Larkin Square (not far away from the café).

To follow the pursuits of the Undergrounds team, be sure to tune in to their Facebook page.