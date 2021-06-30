“Troublemaker” Release Party @ Rec Room

If you’re familiar with the development scene in Buffalo, you might have run into Matt Connors, Vice President of Development at Sinatra and Company Real Estate. Interestingly enough, I’m not here to talk about Connors’ role in Buffalo development, I’m here to shine a spotlight on his side music career.

Actually, Connors is a songwriter. Scratch that. He’s a poet, who has now become a songwriter after a chance meeting (one night) with Joe Nicastro, local attorney-by-day and lead-guitarist-by-night. You might know Nicastro from his former band More Than Me, with lead singer Ryan “Ryno” Doyle.

It was during that chance meeting that Connors pulled a poem out of his pocket and handed it to Nicastro, who read it and declared there was something there. Nicastro, who now plays in a band called The Kensingtons, called his old bandmate Ryno (a full time musician), and before long the two were reunited, and committed to trying to make something of this song, called “Troublemaker.”

“The first thing that we did was cut the song using iPhones,” Connors told me. “From there, we hooked up with Little C Studios in Ohio, owned by ‘Hey Monea’ brothers who produced, and are featured, on ‘Troublemaker.’ We drove there during the pandemic to record the song, and pulled it all together. RYNO co-produced the song, which was co-written by Dan Monea, Joe Nicastro, and Ryan Jacob Doyle.”

Connors said that beside getting the song recorded, he takes great pride in seeing Ryno and Nicastro collaborating again after all of these years. He mentioned that his love and passion for all genres of music, along with his penchant for poetry, was the catalyst for the project, but it was Ryno and Nicastro’s experience in the industry and their professionalism that brought it all together.

“I work 12 hours a day at my day job,” said Connors. “I love what I do, but there’s a separate passion on this road that I have never traveled, until now. It can be tough to fit it all in, but I can honestly say that it’s nice to have that extra part on the side. It’s very fulfilling.”

Album release event at Rec Room with Ryno and his band The Rocksteady, with special guests Cami Clune and DJ Dovey

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Doors open at 6pm

An all-ages event

Rec Room 79 W Chippewa, Buffalo, NY 14202

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Proceeds from the door will benefit Roswell Park

“Troublemaker” on Spotify and Apple Music

Lead image (L-R): Joe, Matt, Ryan